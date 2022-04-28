Beast Pro powerful off-road 500w electric scooter from $539

The engineers at OSHEEP have launched a new modular 500w electric scooter via Indiegogo this month featuring a suspension my deck, broad tires and an extensive range of functions and features. Allowing owners to commute or use the electric scooter off-road, thanks to the unique honeycomb tires that are wider, wear-resistant, and anti-skid. While the dual braking system of the Beast Pro provides maximum braking power at every turn, without ever compromising safety and stability.

Modular 500w e-scooter

O-Sheep’s powerful motor provides up to 500W of torque and makes hill climbs a breeze, and is capable of conquering a 20-degree slope with a load of up to 120kg or 264lb on board. “No lag, no drag, no walking! O-Sheep just keeps going, all the way to the top!”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $539 or £430 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Osheep Beast is featured with a breakthrough modular design, so you can customize it easily. From the dashboard and battery, even the main controller can be easily swapped & upgraded. The modular design of the OSheep means that each part fits snugly together and can be swapped out and upgraded as it ages to keep it in tip-top condition. Osheep’s powerful motor provides a mighty amount of torque – up to 500W, which is 30% more powerful than many other E-scooters on the market.”

If the Beast Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Beast Pro modular 500w e-scooter project view the promotional video below.

Off-road electric scooter

“This sustainable solution is unlike other E-scooters where you would need to replace the entire scooter when certain parts are worn. With the O-Sheep, you can change and re-fit singular elements such as the wheels, dashboard, and battery. Even the controller can be replaced with ease. “

“Established in 2013, OSHEEP is a professional manufacturer of intelligent mobility vehicles. All the products are 100% developed by its own R&D team. It has a well-equipped assembly line with more than 200 workers in its factory, which ensures a high production rate (230 pcs per day, based on OSHEEP Beast). The rigorous testing system and strict quality control ensure every unit meets the highest international standards with a Return Material Authorization rate lower than 3%. OSHEEP has provided products and services to more than 330,000+ users worldwide. “

