Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Beast Pro powerful off-road 500w electric scooter from $539

By

Beast Pro electric scooterThe engineers at OSHEEP have launched a new modular 500w electric scooter via Indiegogo this month featuring a suspension my deck, broad tires and an extensive range of functions and features. Allowing owners to commute or use the electric scooter off-road, thanks to the unique honeycomb tires that are wider, wear-resistant, and anti-skid. While the dual braking system of the Beast Pro provides maximum braking power at every turn, without ever compromising safety and stability.

Modular 500w e-scooter

O-Sheep’s powerful motor provides up to 500W of torque and makes hill climbs a breeze, and is capable of conquering a 20-degree slope with a load of up to 120kg or 264lb on board. “No lag, no drag, no walking! O-Sheep just keeps going, all the way to the top!”

features of the electric scooter

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $539 or £430 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Osheep Beast is featured with a breakthrough modular design, so you can customize it easily. From the dashboard and battery, even the main controller can be easily swapped & upgraded. The modular design of the OSheep means that each part fits snugly together and can be swapped out and upgraded as it ages to keep it in tip-top condition. Osheep’s powerful motor provides a mighty amount of torque – up to 500W, which is 30% more powerful than many other E-scooters on the market.”

Watch this video on YouTube.

If the Beast Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Beast Pro modular 500w e-scooter project view the promotional video below.

Off-road electric scooter

Watch this video on YouTube.

“This sustainable solution is unlike other E-scooters where you would need to replace the entire scooter when certain parts are worn. With the O-Sheep, you can change and re-fit singular elements such as the wheels, dashboard, and battery. Even the controller can be replaced with ease. “

electric scooter comparison chart

“Established in 2013, OSHEEP is a professional manufacturer of intelligent mobility vehicles. All the products are 100% developed by its own R&D team. It has a well-equipped assembly line with more than 200 workers in its factory, which ensures a high production rate (230 pcs per day, based on OSHEEP Beast). The rigorous testing system and strict quality control ensure every unit meets the highest international standards with a Return Material Authorization rate lower than 3%. OSHEEP has provided products and services to more than 330,000+ users worldwide. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the modular 500w e-scooter, jump over to the official Beast Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Filed Under: Design News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets