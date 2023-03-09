Hogwarts Legacy game receives major patch across all platforms

If you have experienced any gameplay issues when enjoying the whizzing world of the newly launched Hogwarts Legacy game. You will be pleased to know that Warner Bros. had this week released a major patch bringing with it a wealth of fixes to gameplay, missions, broom flight, world events and more. One such fix is the resolution of a 32:9 aspect ratio issue when using an Ultrawide monitor. Resolves the following reported issue: HL-260.

As well as improved player account network registration and tracking, fixed DLC related issues during pause menu, gear menu and fixed DLC flying mount inventory issue potentially disappearing during a mission. For a complete list of all the Hogwarts Legacy patch notes jump over to the Warner Bros. official website by following the link below.

Hogwarts Legacy patch

“Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing game, played in a third-person perspective. It is set in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its surrounding areas, influenced by the Wizarding World franchise. The player can explore familiar locations such as Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest. One of the main elements for the player is to attend classes. Each of the four known Hogwarts Houses : Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.”

