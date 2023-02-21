Steam Deck Hogwarts Legacy performance tested

If you have been enjoying playing the new magical Hogwarts Legacy game offering an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world of the Harry Potter movies on your console or PC system and have been wondering how the game would play on the Steam Deck handheld console. You will be pleased to know that the ETA Prime YouTube channel has created a new performance analysis video providing a glimpse at what you can expect in the best settings to use when playing the game on your handheld console.

Hogwarts Legacy Launched earlier this month on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and offers a chance for players to attend classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s and follows a student (voiced by Sebastian Croft or Amelia Gething) starting at Hogwarts as the protagonist in the fifth year. As the protagonist starts at the school later than other students, the Ministry of Magic provides a wizard field guide. Completing sections of this guide through exploration provides additional information and experience points. The player character, who holds the key to an “ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart”, is capable of manipulating a mysterious ancient magic, and will need to help uncover why this forgotten magic has suddenly made a resurgence and the ones that are simultaneously trying to harness it.”

Steam Deck Hogwarts Legacy performance

“Going to Hogwarts on the Steam Deck Is Awesome! Hogwarts Legacy is steam deck verified but how well does is run and can we get better performance? In this video we take a quick look at the Steam deck running Hogwarts Legacy and go over some of my Best setting i’ve come up with so far.”

