Hogwarts Legacy PS5 vs Xbox performance tested

If you are interested in learning more about the performance comparisons between the PS5 vs Xbox you will be pleased to know that the Digital Foundry team has wasted no time creating a technical review of the new magical adventure game inspired by the world of Harry Potter. For those of you unfamiliar with the new game which is now available to play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books.

“Fully taking into account the latest patch, the DF Hogwarts Legacy report accommodates testing from a gargantuan total of 21 different performance modes across three different consoles PS5 vs Xbox, along with an overview and critique of Avalanche’s technological achievements.”

“For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships, and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be. Experience the wizarding world in an unexplored era to uncover a hidden truth from its past. Battle against trolls, Dark Wizards, goblins, and more as you face a dangerous villain threatening the fate of the wizarding world.”

If you are interested in learning more about PS5 vs Xbox performance tests check out our previous articles and videos from Digital Foundry.

