Hogwarts Legacy game officially launches, reviews

If you have been patiently waiting for the new and highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy adventure game to launch your be pleased to know that it is now available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms and allows you to explore the magical world of Hogwarts School of wizardry and its surrounding areas.

Hogwarts Legacy game reviews

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”

“The wizarding world awaits you. Freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships, and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be. Experience the wizarding world in an unexplored era to uncover a hidden truth from its past. Battle against trolls, Dark Wizards, goblins, and more as you face a dangerous villain threatening the fate of the wizarding world.”

Source : HL





