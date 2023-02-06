Hogwarts Legacy adventure game launches Feb 10th

Harry Potter fans patiently waiting for the official launch of the new and highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy open world adventure game. Will be pleased to know that the magical world will be available to explore in a few days time from February 10, 2023 onwards and is now available to preorder. Designed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games, Hogwarts Legacy provides players with an open world action role-playing game allowing you to become a wizard. Check out the official launch trailer, tips as well as prelaunch gameplay reveal.

Hogwarts Legacy adventure game

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”

“The wizarding world awaits you. Freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area. Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, and tend to magical beasts along your journey. Get sorted into your house, forge relationships, and master skills to become the witch or wizard you want to be. Experience the wizarding world in an unexplored era to uncover a hidden truth from its past. Battle against trolls, Dark Wizards, goblins, and more as you face a dangerous villain threatening the fate of the wizarding world.”

Source : HL





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals