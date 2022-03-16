Flintlock The Siege of Dawn open world action RPG launching day one on Xbox Game Pass

Derek Bradley, CEO at A44 Games because taken to the official Xbox new site this week to reveal more details about the upcoming Flintlock The Siege of Dawn game which will be available on launch day via Xbox Game Pass. Flintlock Siege of Dawn will also be launching on PC and offers gamers a new action role-playing game set in an open world environment.

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn

In Flintlock Siege of Dawn you take on the role of Nor Vanek, a member of the coalition army who has a personal vendetta against the gods. But your journey doesn’t take place alone, along for the ride is Nor’s mystical companion Enki, a strange fox-like creature gifted with magical powers. “Driven by vengeance, together you’ll lead mankind’s final siege and explore an open world, travelling through desert sands, cavernous ruins, and towering cities that are bursting with secrets.”

“Join humanity’s last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action-RPG open-world adventure. The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God’s army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It’s time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead.”

– Forge a bond like no other – Join Nor Vanek, a member of the coalition army, and your companion Enki, a strange creature gifted with magical powers, in their personal vendetta against the gods.

– Defeat the most powerful beings in creation – Challenge the Gods. Master a demanding yet rewarding combat system blending axe wielding, gunplay, magic and more. Unleash powerful combos and embrace your creativity with every encounter.

– Make your mark on a vast battlefield – Explore a dangerous open world. Fly through the desert sands, journey through cavernous ruins, and unveil the secrets that lie in the towering City of Dawn. Reassemble the Blackstream sappers, a team of crack explosives and weaponry experts, to lend their skills in the last siege against the gods.

Source : Microsoft

