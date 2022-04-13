Hell is Us action adventure game launching 2023

A new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Hell is Us game currently under development by Rogue Factor and expected to launch on the PlayStation 5 and PC sometime during 2023. Check out the two-minute trailer below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and action from the new Hell is Us game.

Hell is Us is a 3rd-person action adventure game combining intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey.

“No map, no compass, no quest markers: following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone.”

Hell is Us launching in 2023

“If war is the closest we get to hell on earth, it’s because Earth harbours the worst of demons: humankind. In an isolated country ravaged by infighting, discover the secrets of your past and deal with the repercussions of a mysterious calamity. Amidst a secluded country ravaged by civil war, discover the secrets of your past and confront the mysterious calamity that has befallen the region. A real adventure awaits you, where you will explore the dark side of human nature.”

“As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance.

Swords, spears and axes: a wide range of weapons forged specially for fighting these supernatural creatures is available. You will need to learn how to fight these monsters and use your drone wisely to stay alive. “The central theme of Hell is Us is that human violence is a perpetual cycle fueled by human emotions and passions.” – Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, Creative Director”

Source : Steam

