New RoboCop action adventure game Rogue City launching June 2023

The new RoboCop Rogue City action adventure game will be available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5 and you can now add the game to your wish list on Steam to be reminded when it becomes available. If you are looking forward to the launch of the new RoboCop game Rogue City launching next June, you are sure to enjoy this quick gameplay preview provided by developer Teyon and publisher Nacon.

“Welcome to Detroit; crime runs rampant as the city lies on the edge of ruin, people fighting for scraps as others live extravagant lives of luxury. Control of the Detroit Police Department is given to the Omni Consumer Products corporation in an attempt to restore order. You are that solution, RoboCop, a cyborg tasked with protecting the city.”

“Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth. You have the power to decide how to fulfil prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.”

RoboCop Rogue City gameplay

“The triumphant return of RoboCop wouldn’t feel right without the man who brought so much life into the role, and we’re excited to reveal that Peter Weller will be performing voiceover work on the game. Enjoy this first look at gameplay and for the record, “dead or alive, you’re coming with me!” “

Source : Steam

