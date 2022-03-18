14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay reveals magical open world

Following on from the news that Hogwarts Legacy will be launching on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox in time for the holiday season of 2022. WB Games Avalanche have released an extended first look at the game featuring over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay. No official release date has been announced for single player action role-playing game but you can expect it to be sometime late in 2022.

The game is set in the 1800s, and allows you to engage as a student in Hogwarts choosing your favourite house and attending classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The open world game when include a variety of well-known locations such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village. A morality system will play a role in the game and players will be able to customize their character’s voice, body type, wand type and whether they are a witch or wizard. During gameplay you will learn to cast a variety of different spells, brew potions and learn how to tame magical beasts as well as wizard combat and more.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

“We’ve all dreamt of receiving our letters, attending Hogwarts, and forging a legacy of our own. As Wizarding World fans, we’ve wondered what it would be like for our stories to be found between the pages of a book, because that magic-filled world has always felt close to our own. Hogwarts Legacy is your story, rooted firmly in wizarding world lore, and it starts with creating the witch or wizard you want to be. “

“Despite this being our version of Hogwarts, it’s a world you’ll instantly recognize. “There are familiar haunts like the Great Hall, clocktower and hospital wing, but also completely new places like the bustling kitchens,” Boston said. “Having felt like a student in these halls myself through the development of this game, I can honestly say there are still areas I come across that I didn’t know about before.”

“Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games are happy to partner with PlayStation to bring you a special edition of State of Play entirely dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy. Concluding with some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who are bringing the Wizarding World to life.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals