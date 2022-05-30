The Endzone A World Apart Survivor Edition has this week launched on and is now available to play PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Take on the role of explorers and pioneers who want to reach out to other survivors and discover new and exciting places beyond the borders of the settlement. They want to uncover the Distant Places, far, far away that so many legends speak of.

Endzone A World Apart Survivor Edition

“In 2021, a group of terrorists blew up nuclear power plants around the world and plunged the world into chaos. Only few were able to escape into underground facilities called “Endzones”. 150 years later, mankind returns to the surface – under your command! In an extremely hostile environment full of radioactivity, contaminated rain, extreme climate change, and people dreaming of a better life, you’ll have to prove your worth as a leader.

Dedicate yourself to great ideas and guide your people into a period of prosperity and new inventions. Take up the challenge and prove your indomitable will to survive. The critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic survival city builder will put your skills to the test featuring a full UI overhaul, adjusted controls, exclusive missions and much more. How long will you survive?”

“- Driven by an insatiable quest for knowledge, your explorers can take to the skies onboard their purpose-built hot air balloon and travel to mysterious places far off the map.

– Embark on a journey of adventure and discovery far outside the safety of the settlement.

– Experience 12 story-driven, large-scaled global expeditions that take you to 4 varied, yet unseen places of the world. Suited for only the most well-equipped adventurers, they offer uncertain but very rewarding outcomes.

– Support and expand your settlement with new buildings that can be discovered during the new expeditions.

– Have your people experience the unique tastes and merits of 6 all-new exotic seeds like coconuts and bananas.”

Source : PlayStation

