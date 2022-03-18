Can you survive the Quarry horror game? Launching June 2022

2K Games and Supermassive Games has released a trailer for their new horror game The Quarry starring David Arquette as Chris, Ariel Winter as Abigail and Brenda Song as Kaitlyn. Players take on the role of nine camp counsellors in a “thrilling cinematic tale”. During which the decisions you make shapes the unique story from a wealth of different possibilities. “Any character can be the star of the show—or die before daylight comes. How will your story unfold?” Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from The Quarry.

The Quary also stars Evan Evagora as Nick, Halston Sage as Emma, Justice Smith as Ryan, Miles Robbins as Dylan, Siobhan Williams as Laura , Skyler Gisondo as Max, Zach Tinker as Jacob, Ethan Suplee as Bobby, Grace Zabriskie as Eliza, Lance Henriksen as Jedediah, Lin Shaye as Constance and Ted Raimi as Travis.

The Quarry is now available to preorder with a release date set for June 10th, 2022.

The Quarry horror game

“Will you dare to check what’s behind that trap door? Will you investigate the screams echoing from within the forest? Will you save your friends or desperately run for your life? Every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale. Cutting edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques, combined with incredible performances from an iconic ensemble cast of Hollywood talent, bring the horrors of Hackett’s Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride.”

“Place your faith in up to 7 friends in online play, where invited players watch along and vote on key decisions, creating a story shaped by the whole group! Or, play together in a party horror couch co-op experience where each player picks a counselor and controls their actions. Adjustable difficulty for all gameplay elements let players of any skill level enjoy the horror. And if you prefer to watch rather than play, Movie Mode lets you enjoy The Quarry as a binge-worthy cinematic thriller. Select how you want the story to unfold, kick back, and munch on some popcorn in between all the screams!”

Source : 2K Games

