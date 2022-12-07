Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds DLC expansion now available

Ubisoft has today released a new expansion for the previously launched Far Cry 6 game. Lost Between Worlds is now available to purchase and play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, and the Epic Games online store. The Lost Between Worlds DLC allows players to conquer life-or-death trials in this all-new Dani Rojas story. “Lost Between Worlds is a rich, action-packed gauntlet with deadly crystal enemies, multiple player paths, all-new lore, and a wide variety of unique gameplay challenges” explains Ubisoft.

“Conquer life-or-death trials in this thrilling new chapter of Dani Rojas’ story. Lost Between Worlds is a rich, action-packed gauntlet with deadly crystal enemies, multiple player paths, all new lore, and a wide variety of unique gameplay challenges. Test your wit, prove your skill, and overcome death itself – or be lost forever.”

Far Cry 6 Expansion

“To recover the missing shards, players will need to rely on their guerrilla skills to navigate through 15 unique and challenging trials called Rifts, where they must use the tactical Chromatic Combat system to defeat Shardfaces, humanoid and animal crystalline enemies, while finding their way to the exit portals. In each distinctive Rift, such as a shattered fortress suspended in the sky and an underwater Esperanza full of deadly traps, players will encounter different dangers and otherworldly obstacles. Players can choose how they approach each Rift and will uncover powerful weapons and tools along the way. Glints, energy fragments scattered throughout the area, allow players to revive and retry a Rift, if necessary. With multiple branching paths.”

“Additionally, new players now have access to a free trial of Far Cry 6, available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players can explore the Isla Santuario region and begin their action-packed adventure as Dani Rojas. From joining forces with the Libertad resistance group led by Clara Garcia, to helping them clear a military blockade to get to their main base, Dani will gain their trust and be faced with an ultimatum. If players would like to continue their fight against the regime, they can purchase the game for up to 67% off and keep their progression.”

Source : Ubisoft





