Learn how a jet engine works with this unique see-through jet engine build

If you are interested in learning more about jet engines and how they work you might be interested in the 10 minute video published by the Warped Perception YouTube channel. They have built a transparent jet engine allowing you to see exactly what goes on inside the engine as it burns and generates forward thrust.

The video includes how the jet engine was built, balanced and the thermodynamic cycle that takes place when a jet engine is fired up. You can also see the engine starting and airflow tests carried out during the process. A jet engine is a type of reaction engine discharging a fast-moving jet that generates thrust by jet propulsion and are available in a wide variety of different sizes. The term jet engine typically refers to an internal combustion airbreathing jet engine such as a turbojet, turbofan, ramjet, or pulse jet.

How a jet engine works

“I put together a small Jet Engine with a See Thru transparent housing to allow us to see inside of the jet engine while it’s running, I explain the combustion process of the jet engine from the compressor to the turbine wheel and show visually how the see-thru Jet Engine Works. I then film it in slow motion with the high-speed camera to get a better look at how the jet engine works but it wasn’t such a big difference. The amount of heat generated inside of the engine only a few millimeters from the outside cover was pretty impressive. At the end I did inject fog into the intake of the jet engine to try and visualize the airflow into the engine and how the engine is ingesting air.”

Source : Warped Perception

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals