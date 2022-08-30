New Lords of the Fallen dark fantasy RPG is five times larger than original

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming single player dark fantasy role-playing game The Lords of the Fallen, providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new game that will support two player cooperative gameplay through your local network with optional online play available if desired. The Lords of the Fallen introduces an ”all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game”.

“After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness?”

Lords of the Fallen

– Explore A Vast, Interconnected Worlds – Journey across two expansive, parallel worlds in your epic quest to overthrow Adyr. While the living realm presents its own brutal challenges, untold terrors lurk in the nightmarish realm of the dead.

– Define Your Own Legend – Fully customise your character’s appearance from a wide array of visual options, before selecting one of nine character classes. Whichever starting path you take, develop your character to your own playstyle by upgrading stats, weapons, armour and spells.

– Master Fast, Challenging Fluid Tactical Combat – Only those that master the deep, tactical combat can hope to survive. Choose from 100s of uniquely brutal weapons, or forgo metal for magic with devastating attacks of the arcane.

– Unite or Fight in Online Multiplayer – Experience the expansive, single player campaign alone, or invite a second player to join your adventure in uninterrupted, online co-op. But be warned – heroes from other realms can, and will invade.

Key Features:

– Embark upon two vast, parallel worlds – that of the living… and the dead

– Master a fast, fluid and challenging combat system

– Wield devastating magic attacks and character buffs

– Invite a second player to join your campaign in uninterrupted, online multiplayer

– Encounter a wide array of characters, eager to offer a dubious hand…

– Fully customise your own unique character

– Choose from 9 starting character classes, including Knight, Rogue and Fire Apprentice

Source : CI Games

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals