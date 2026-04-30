iPhone Ultra Leak: Apple’s First Foldable Could Be Thinner Than the Galaxy Z Fold

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone, tentatively named the iPhone Ultra. This highly anticipated device is expected to merge the portability of a smartphone with the versatility of a tablet, marking a pivotal moment in Apple’s product lineup. According to leaks, the iPhone Ultra is set to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026. This innovative device could redefine how you approach multitasking, media consumption, and productivity, offering a seamless blend of compactness and expanded functionality.

Key Features of the Foldable Display

The iPhone Ultra is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch foldable inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, delivering a viewing experience comparable to an iPad mini. This larger display is designed to enhance activities such as gaming, video streaming and multitasking, providing ample screen real estate for immersive use. When folded, the outer screen is expected to measure between 5.3 and 5.5 inches, making it smaller and more pocket-friendly than the iPhone 13 mini.

This dual-display setup offers significant flexibility, allowing you to switch effortlessly between a compact smartphone mode and a tablet-like experience. Whether you’re navigating apps, watching videos, or working on documents, the foldable design ensures that the device adapts to your needs.

Innovative Design and Engineering

Apple is reportedly focusing on achieving a balance between sleekness and practicality in the iPhone Ultra’s design. When folded, the device is expected to be approximately 11 mm thick, with the possibility of slimming down to 9–9.5 mm in its final iteration. Unfolded, the thickness could be as slim as 4.5 mm, showcasing Apple’s dedication to precision engineering and user comfort.

Key design highlights include:

A Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button, offering enhanced security without compromising the device’s slim profile.

integrated into the power button, offering enhanced security without compromising the device’s slim profile. Dedicated buttons for camera control and volume adjustments , strategically placed for intuitive access.

and , strategically placed for intuitive access. A dual-camera module optimized for everyday photography, balancing functionality and portability, though it may not rival the advanced capabilities of the Pro Max series.

These design choices underscore Apple’s commitment to creating a device that is both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional, catering to users who value both style and practicality.

Enhanced Usability for Everyday Tasks

The iPhone Ultra is designed to transition seamlessly between a compact phone and a tablet, making it an ideal choice for users who prioritize multitasking and media consumption. The larger inner screen provides ample space for managing multiple apps, editing documents, or enjoying immersive gaming experiences. This adaptability ensures that the device meets the demands of both productivity and entertainment.

Apple has also incorporated thoughtful usability features to enhance the user experience. For instance, a dedicated camera control button simplifies one-handed adjustments, making it easier to capture moments on the go. However, due to the space constraints inherent in the foldable design, the iPhone Ultra will reportedly forgo Face ID in favor of Touch ID, ensuring reliable biometric security without adding bulk.

How It Compares to Other Models

In landscape mode, the iPhone Ultra is expected to be taller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering additional vertical space that enhances the viewing experience. This design choice is particularly advantageous for activities like watching videos or multitasking with multiple apps. While the dual-camera module may not match the advanced imaging capabilities of the Pro Max series, it strikes a balance between portability and functionality, appealing to users who value versatility over specialized features.

The foldable design also sets the iPhone Ultra apart from traditional smartphones, offering a unique combination of compactness and expanded usability. This positions the device as a compelling option for users seeking a multi-functional device that adapts to their lifestyle.

Market Impact and Anticipated Launch

The iPhone Ultra is expected to launch in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Its introduction marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, a move that could significantly influence the industry. By combining compact portability with tablet-like functionality, the iPhone Ultra aims to attract a diverse range of users, from tech enthusiasts to professionals seeking a versatile device.

This launch could also signal a shift in Apple’s product strategy, as the company explores new form factors to meet evolving consumer demands. The iPhone Ultra’s innovative design and practical features position it as a potential frontrunner in the foldable smartphone segment, setting a new benchmark for competitors.

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Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



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