CMON Dune War for Arrakis board game hits Kickstarter

Fans of the Dune epic science fiction book by Frank Herbert and the recent features film directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth. Are sure to be invested to know that a new board game has been launched by the team at CMON on Kickstarter this week. But don’t delay as the campaign is only running for a few days and the Kickstarter exclusives will not be available again once the campaign ends. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $110 or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“From the designers of the War of the Ring board game comes the thematic strategy board game Dune: War for Arrakis. Centered around the Desert War events from the acclaimed Dune novel by Frank Herbert, this universe and its iconic characters are brought to life for the first time with a myriad of amazing miniatures. The devious House Harkonnen, with the backing of imperial House Corrino, must battle the remnants of House Atreides, who are allied with the desert Fremen, for control of Arrakis and its most precious resource: the spice melange.”

Dune War for Arrakis board game

If the Dune War for Arrakis crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Dune War for Arrakis board game project review the promotional video below.

“As war rages on, House Harkonnen must dominate Arrakis and keep the spice flowing, lest they lose the support of the great powers of the Imperium. Meanwhile, the young Atreides leader-turned-messiah, Paul-Muad’Dib, must wrestle with his prescient visions and find his path between the fate of Arrakis, the inexorable jihad, and the destiny of the Kwisatz Haderach.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the board game, jump over to the official Dune War for Arrakis crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



