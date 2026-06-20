New XREAL Aura Spatial Computing Glasses : Snapdragon Reality Elite, 70-Degree FOV

The XREAL Aura is a wearable display designed to enhance digital interaction through extended reality (XR). According to Kola, the device features the ability to project up to five virtual screens within a 70° field of view, offering users a flexible workspace or entertainment setup. Its pass-through video functionality allows users to remain aware of their surroundings while engaging with digital content, making it suitable for multitasking in various settings.

Explore how the XREAL Aura connects with multiple devices using dual USB-C ports, DisplayPort out and Bluetooth controller support. Gain insight into the Snapdragon Reality Elite chip, which drives the device’s spatial computing capabilities, allowing accurate tracking and real-time interaction. Additionally, learn about the lightweight design and compatibility with over 100 XR applications, which expand its usability across personal and professional contexts.

Spatial Computing Glasses

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The XREAL Aura delivers an immersive visual experience with up to five virtual screens in a 70° field of view, offering crisp detail and versatility for gaming, work and entertainment.

Equipped with pass-through video technology and robust connectivity options, including Bluetooth controller support and multiple ports, the Aura ensures seamless integration with various devices and multitasking capabilities.

Powered by the Snapdragon Reality Elite chip, the Aura excels in AI-driven spatial computing, allowing intuitive interactions and supporting a growing ecosystem of over 100 XR applications.

Its lightweight design (under 95 grams), customizable components and portable AI spatial computing puck enhance comfort, usability and adaptability for extended use and on-the-go applications.

The Aura’s enterprise applications, affordability initiatives and strategic partnerships with Qualcomm and Google position it as a fantastic tool for industries and consumers, blending digital and physical environments seamlessly.

Immersive Display Capabilities Redefined

The XREAL Aura offers an unparalleled visual experience, featuring up to five virtual screens within a 70° field of view. This innovative feature allows you to position screens precisely where you need them, whether you’re gaming, working, or enjoying entertainment. The high-resolution visuals ensure crisp detail and deep immersion, making the device versatile for a wide range of activities.

Additionally, the Aura incorporates pass-through video technology, allowing you to remain aware of your physical surroundings while engaging with digital content. This feature enhances usability, particularly in scenarios where multitasking between virtual and real-world environments is essential.

Seamless Connectivity and Enhanced Controller Support

Designed with versatility in mind, the XREAL Aura integrates effortlessly with a variety of devices. It supports Bluetooth controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation gamepads, making sure compatibility with popular gaming systems. The device also features two USB-C ports and a DisplayPort (DP) out, allowing connections to handheld gaming consoles, laptops and other peripherals.

This robust connectivity ensures the Aura can adapt to your needs, whether you’re gaming, working on complex projects, or exploring new applications. Its ability to seamlessly connect with existing hardware makes it a practical choice for users seeking a flexible and future-ready wearable display.

Advance your skills in XREAL by reading more of our detailed content.

AI-Driven Spatial Computing and Ecosystem Expansion

At the heart of the XREAL Aura lies the Snapdragon Reality Elite chip, a powerful processor designed to handle AI-driven spatial computing tasks. This advanced chipset processes spatial data in real time, allowing intuitive interactions and unlocking enhanced functionality. The Aura’s spatial computing capabilities allow for precise tracking and seamless integration of digital content into your physical environment.

Developers are actively expanding the Aura’s ecosystem, with over 100 XR applications currently in development. These applications promise to introduce innovative ways to interact with digital content, catering to both personal and professional use cases. From immersive gaming experiences to productivity-enhancing tools, the Aura’s ecosystem is poised to redefine how users engage with extended reality (XR) technologies.

Lightweight Design and Customization Options

Weighing less than 95 grams, the XREAL Aura is engineered for comfort, even during extended use. Its lightweight design is complemented by customizable components, including replaceable parts and the potential for 3D-printed accessories. This modular approach allows you to tailor the device to your specific preferences, enhancing both its usability and longevity.

The Aura also includes a compact AI spatial computing puck, further emphasizing its portability and ease of use. This thoughtful design ensures that the device remains practical for on-the-go applications, whether you’re traveling, working remotely, or engaging in outdoor activities.

Enterprise Applications and Industry Impact

The XREAL Aura’s pass-through video capabilities make it a valuable tool in enterprise environments. By seamlessly blending digital and physical spaces, the device supports a range of applications, including virtual collaboration, immersive training simulations, and data visualization. These features can drive productivity and innovation across industries such as healthcare, education and manufacturing.

For example, in healthcare, the Aura could assist augmented surgical training, while in education, it could enable interactive learning experiences. Its ability to bridge the gap between physical and digital environments positions the Aura as a powerful asset for businesses seeking to use spatial computing for competitive advantage.

Affordability and Sustainability Initiatives

XREAL is committed to making wearable display technology more accessible through affordable pricing and sustainability-focused programs. The company is exploring trade-in programs that allow users to upgrade from older models, making sure they stay at the forefront of technological advancements. These initiatives not only reduce costs for consumers but also promote environmental sustainability by extending the lifecycle of existing devices.

For those new to wearable displays, the XPX AO1 model, priced at $299, provides an affordable entry point. With a lightweight design and a 50° field of view, this model serves as an excellent introduction to the world of XR technology.

Strategic Collaborations Driving Innovation

The development of the XREAL Aura has been strengthened by strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Qualcomm and Google. These collaborations have enabled XREAL to integrate advanced technologies into its products, resulting in a polished and feature-rich user experience.

For instance, Qualcomm’s expertise in chip design has contributed to the Aura’s powerful processing capabilities, while Google’s involvement has supported the development of its software ecosystem. These partnerships underscore XREAL’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its users.

Transforming the Landscape of Wearable Displays

XREAL is dedicated to advancing the field of wearable display technology and spatial computing, striving to make these innovations accessible to a wider audience. By balancing affordability with premium features, the company is paving the way for immersive experiences that cater to gamers, professionals and XR enthusiasts alike.

The XREAL Aura offers a glimpse into a future where digital and physical worlds converge seamlessly, allowing new possibilities for work, play and exploration. As wearable display technology continues to evolve, the Aura stands as a testament to XREAL’s vision of creating practical, innovative and user-focused solutions.

Media Credit: Kola



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.