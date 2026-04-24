XREAL 1S vs Viture Beast vs XREAL One Pro : Tested for Productivity, Gaming and Media

The XREAL 1S, Viture Beast and XREAL One Pro represent three distinct approaches to AR/XR glasses, each with its own strengths and compromises. As Kola explains, critical factors such as field of view (FoV), optical clarity and resolution significantly influence their performance. For example, the Viture Beast offers the widest FoV at 58°, enhancing immersion, while the XREAL One Pro and XREAL 1S prioritize portability and feature sets over maximum viewing angles. These differences highlight how each model aligns with specific user needs rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution.

Explore this breakdown to compare their display quality, design considerations and advanced usability features. Learn how each model performs in scenarios like gaming, media streaming and productivity tasks. Gain insight into which glasses might suit your priorities, whether you value comfort, affordability, or technical capabilities.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Viture Beast offers the widest field of view (58°) for immersive experiences, while the XREAL One Pro (57°) and XREAL 1S (52°) follow closely.

XREAL One Pro and Viture Beast use flat prism optics for superior clarity, while XREAL 1S employs birdbath optics for a compact design but with minor reflections.

XREAL One Pro and Viture Beast deliver 1200p resolution for crisp visuals, whereas XREAL 1S offers a slightly lower 1080p resolution.

XREAL models excel in features like 2D-to-3D conversion and modular camera support, while Viture Beast lacks versatility despite its super ultra-wide mode.

XREAL 1S is the most affordable at $450, with XREAL One Pro offering premium features at a higher price and Viture Beast positioned in between with limited functionality.

Field of View (FoV): Immersion at a Glance

The field of view is a critical factor in determining how immersive AR/XR glasses feel. A wider FoV enhances the sense of immersion, making it a key consideration for many users. Here’s how the three models compare:

Viture Beast: Offers the widest FoV at 58°, delivering a highly immersive experience for gaming and media consumption.

Offers the widest FoV at 58°, delivering a highly immersive experience for gaming and media consumption. XREAL One Pro: Comes close with a 57° FoV, providing a similarly expansive view that enhances both productivity and entertainment.

Comes close with a 57° FoV, providing a similarly expansive view that enhances both productivity and entertainment. XREAL 1S: Features a slightly narrower 52° FoV, which is still sufficient for most applications but less immersive compared to the other two.

If maximizing immersion is your top priority, the Viture Beast takes the lead with its broader field of view.

Optics: Clarity and Comfort

Optical design plays a significant role in image quality and user comfort, especially during extended use. The three models employ different optical technologies:

XREAL One Pro and Viture Beast: Use flat prism optics, which minimize reflections and enhance image sharpness, making them ideal for high-quality visuals.

Use flat prism optics, which minimize reflections and enhance image sharpness, making them ideal for high-quality visuals. XREAL 1S: Employs birdbath optics, which allow for a more compact design but may introduce occasional reflections that can slightly impact clarity.

While all three models deliver solid optical performance, the flat prism optics in the XREAL One Pro and Viture Beast provide a slight edge in terms of visual clarity and comfort.

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Resolution: Crisp Visuals

Resolution is a key determinant of display sharpness and detail, especially for tasks like gaming or reading text. Here’s how the models compare:

XREAL One Pro and Viture Beast: Both feature a 1200p resolution, offering crisp and detailed visuals that enhance the overall viewing experience.

Both feature a 1200p resolution, offering crisp and detailed visuals that enhance the overall viewing experience. XREAL 1S: Offers a 1080p resolution, which is slightly lower but still delivers high-quality visuals suitable for most applications.

While the difference in resolution is subtle, users seeking the sharpest visuals may prefer the XREAL One Pro or Viture Beast.

Chromatic Aberration: Reducing Visual Distractions

Chromatic aberration, or color fringing, can detract from image quality by creating visual distractions. Here’s how the models handle this issue:

XREAL One Pro: Excels with minimal chromatic aberration, making sure sharper and more accurate visuals.

Excels with minimal chromatic aberration, making sure sharper and more accurate visuals. XREAL 1S: Strikes a balance, offering acceptable performance with only minor aberrations in certain scenarios.

Strikes a balance, offering acceptable performance with only minor aberrations in certain scenarios. Viture Beast: Exhibits more noticeable chromatic aberration, which may affect clarity during specific tasks or in high-contrast environments.

For users prioritizing image quality, the XREAL One Pro stands out as the best option.

Build and Design: Comfort Meets Durability

The design and build quality of AR/XR glasses significantly impact their comfort and usability during prolonged use. Here’s how the three models compare:

XREAL 1S: Lightweight and compact, making it the most comfortable option for extended wear. Its portability is ideal for users on the go.

Lightweight and compact, making it the most comfortable option for extended wear. Its portability is ideal for users on the go. XREAL One Pro: Features a slim profile combined with durable metal hinges and modular camera support, offering a balance of comfort and functionality.

Features a slim profile combined with durable metal hinges and modular camera support, offering a balance of comfort and functionality. Viture Beast: Heavier and bulkier due to its thicker optics, but it includes adjustable hinges for a customizable fit.

If comfort and portability are your priorities, the XREAL 1S is the most user-friendly choice.

Features and Modes: Enhancing Usability

Advanced features can greatly enhance the functionality and versatility of AR/XR glasses. Here’s a breakdown of what each model offers:

XREAL 1S and XREAL One Pro: Include multiple ultra-wide modes, portrait mode, native 2D-to-3D conversion and six degrees of freedom (6 DOF) with modular camera support. These features make them highly adaptable for various use cases.

Include multiple ultra-wide modes, portrait mode, native 2D-to-3D conversion and six degrees of freedom (6 DOF) with modular camera support. These features make them highly adaptable for various use cases. Viture Beast: Offers a super ultra-wide mode but lacks the versatility of the XREAL models. Its built-in camera is non-functional, limiting its potential for future updates.

For feature-rich functionality, the XREAL models are the better choice, offering a broader range of modes and capabilities.

Display Brightness and Color Accuracy

Display quality is a defining factor for AR/XR glasses, particularly for tasks requiring precise color representation or high brightness levels:

Viture Beast: Provides a brighter display but tends to oversaturate colors, which may appeal to some users but can detract from color accuracy.

Provides a brighter display but tends to oversaturate colors, which may appeal to some users but can detract from color accuracy. XREAL One Pro: Delivers more natural colors and includes a photochromic tint that adjusts to ambient light, enhancing usability in various environments.

Delivers more natural colors and includes a photochromic tint that adjusts to ambient light, enhancing usability in various environments. XREAL 1S: Offers balanced performance, providing adequate brightness and color accuracy for most scenarios.

For users seeking accurate color representation, the XREAL One Pro is the standout option.

Price: Finding Value

Cost is often a deciding factor when choosing AR/XR glasses. Here’s how the models compare in terms of price:

XREAL 1S: The most affordable option at $450, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious users.

The most affordable option at $450, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious users. Viture Beast: Slightly more expensive but includes features like a built-in camera, which may appeal to certain users despite its limitations.

Slightly more expensive but includes features like a built-in camera, which may appeal to certain users despite its limitations. XREAL One Pro: The priciest option, justified by its premium build quality, advanced features and superior performance.

If affordability is your priority, the XREAL 1S offers the best value without compromising on essential features.

Performance: Stability and Optimization

Performance stability is crucial for a seamless AR/XR experience, particularly for tasks requiring high processing power. Here’s how the models perform:

XREAL Models: Benefit from a proprietary chip, making sure smooth operation, efficient resource management and optimized performance across various applications.

Benefit from a proprietary chip, making sure smooth operation, efficient resource management and optimized performance across various applications. Viture Beast: Provides adequate performance for most tasks but lacks the refinement and stability offered by the XREAL models.

For consistent and reliable performance, the XREAL models are the clear winners.

Best Use Cases: Matching Features to Needs

Each model excels in specific scenarios, making them suitable for different types of users:

XREAL 1S: Ideal for productivity, document handling and general use, thanks to its lightweight design and affordability.

Ideal for productivity, document handling and general use, thanks to its lightweight design and affordability. XREAL One Pro: Best for media consumption and gaming, offering superior display quality and advanced features.

Best for media consumption and gaming, offering superior display quality and advanced features. Viture Beast: Perfect for gaming and movies, with its wide field of view and brighter display enhancing the immersive experience.

Your choice ultimately depends on your priorities, whether it’s affordability, display quality, or immersive gaming.

Media Credit: Kola



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