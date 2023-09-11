What to expect from the Apple iPhone 15 Wunderlust’ event tomorrow

Apple is holding its iPhone 15 ‘Wunderlust’ press event tomorrow, the event will take place at 10 AM PT or 6 PM UK time (BST), the event will be live-streamed online and Apple will be announcing a range of new devices at the event.

This will include the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, the Apple Watch Series 9, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, and possibly some new Airpods as well, we will also get to find out more details about iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10m and when these new software updates will be released.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 may have a 6.1 or 6.7-inch OLED display at 60Hz, bucking the trend for higher refresh rates. The Pro models will feature 120Hz displays.

The devices are likely to use an A16 Bionic chip built on a 4nm process by TSMC. The iPhone 15 Pro models will have the new A17 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 15 series will come with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

The phone is expected to include a 48MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide lens, along with a 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera.

The iPhone 15 is set to have a 3,877 mAh battery, with the Plus variant featuring a 4,912 mAh battery.

The devices will run on iOS 17 and may include USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and satellite connectivity options.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

Both iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature OLED displays—6.1-inch and 6.7-inch—with 120Hz refresh rates for smoother visuals.

Rumored to be powered by an A17 Bionic chip, both models aim for top-tier smartphone performance.

RAM options range from 6GB to 8GB, with storage starting at 128GB and maxing at 1TB.

The Pro and Pro Max are expected to have a triple-lens rear camera, but the Pro Max adds a 6x optical periscope zoom.

The Pro model may feature a 3095mAh battery, and the Pro Max, a 4352mAh battery.

Both models are likely to include USB-C and come with iOS 17, aligning with new EU charging standards.

The Pro Max offers a larger display and battery, a periscope zoom lens, and a slightly higher price tag.

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to use an S9 chip, based on the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic, aiming for better performance and energy efficiency.

The watch may feature a 1.9-inch or 2.1-inch LTPO OLED display with an Always-On Retina, improving energy savings and visibility.

Weight and size could range from 36.0 to 44.8 grams and 41mm to 45mm, indicating a consistent form factor.

Aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium are likely material options with diverse colors including Silver, Midnight, and Gold.

The Series 9 is rumored to include an array of health sensors, possibly featuring an improved heart rate sensor and Ultra Wideband support.

The new Apple Watch with watchOS 10, which will likely enhance health and fitness monitoring.

Rumors suggest enhanced battery life and new, albeit vague, health and fitness features.

Apple may also update is AirPods with USB-C charging, it is not clear as yet what other new changes the headphones will come with over the current models. We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for its iPhone 15 ‘Wunderlust” event and we will have full details at the event tomorrow. You can see more details about the iPhone 15 event over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Samuel Angor



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals