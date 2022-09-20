iPhone 14 and 14 Pro batteries tested (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro range of handsets are now available and now we get to find out what the batteries are like on these new iPhones.

The video below from MrWhostheboss compares the batteries on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE, let’s see how these handsets compare.

We heard previously that the new iPhone 14 comes with a 3,279 mAh battery, and the iPhone 14 Plus will have a 4,325 mAh battery when it goes on sale in October. The 14 Pro comes with a 3200 mAh battery and the 14 Pro Max has a 4,323 mAh battery, the new Pro models have the new Apple A16 Bionic processor.

As we can see from the video the first handset in the lineup to turn off was the iPhone SE, this is as expected as it is the cheapest handset in the range.

The next device to turn off was the iPhone 13 Mini, then the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 14 which lasted less than the iPhone 13 by about 2 minutes. This was then followed by the iPhone 13, then followed by the iPhone 14 Pro.

The handset that lasted the longest was the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this is expected as it has the most efficient processor, the A16 Bionic, and a longer battery. The iPhone 14 Plus was not tested in this test as it does not go on sale until the 7th of October.

Source & Image Credit: MrWhostheBoss



