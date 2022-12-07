Apple to buys TSMC chips made in Arizona

Apple has confirmed that it will purchase chips from TSMC that are made at their new plant in Arizona in the USA.

The news was announced by Apple CEO, Tim Cook at an event in Arizona yesterday, President Biden also spoke at the event.

Tim Cook has confirmed that the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company factory in Arizona will produce chips for Apple devices.

Today is only the beginning. Today we’re combining TSMC’s expertise with the unrivaled ingenuity of American workers. We are investing in a stronger brighter future, we are planting our seed in the Arizona desert. And at Apple, we are proud to help nurture its growth.

“And now, thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can be proudly stamped Made in America,” Cook said. “This is an incredibly significant moment.”

TSMC has been a supplier of Apple’s chips for some time, previously all of the chips have been made in Taiwan and now they will also be made in the USA.

The chips are used in a wide range of Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, Macs, and other devices, TSMC is building two plants in the USA.

TSMC is investing around $40 billion in these two plants, the first one will open in 2024 and the second one will open in 2026.

Source CNBC, MacRumors





