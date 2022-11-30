iPhone 14 Pro sales to be lower due to protests in China

There are been protests in China due to the recent Covid-19 restrictions in the country and this may affect sales of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Protests have been happening around China and also at the Foxconn Zhengzhou iPhone plant, where workers have protested against working conditions and the Covid-19 restrictions.

According to top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this will have an impact on sales of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models which are made at the plant.

This could impact sales of the handsets by around 20 percent, which could be around 15 to 20 million less units of the Pro models shipping than expected. You can see more information about what Ming-Chi Kuop has to say below.

The production of the Zhengzhou iPhone plant was significantly affected by laborers’ protests, so I cut the 4Q22 iPhone shipments by about 20% to 70–75 million units (vs. the market consensus of 80–85 million units).

The total iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments in 4Q22 will be 15–20 million units less than expected.

So this would mean that shipments of the Pro models of the iPhone could be around 15 to 20 million units less than Apple had expected.

Apple has apparently given Pegatron and Luxshare around 10% of orders of the Pro models, but these will not ship until later in December, so this could have an impact on Apple’s holiday sales of the handsets.

Source Medium, MacRumors





