What’s coming in iOS 17 (Video)

Apple will unveil their iOS 17 software at their Worldwide Developer Conference later today, they will also unveil iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and a new version of their macOS software, we should see some betas of this software being released this week.

Now we get to find out some more details on what to expect in the iOS 17 software when it is announced later today, the video below from Zollotech gives us some details on what Apple has planned.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 17 software may not be supported by the same devices that iOS 16 is, we should find out more details at the WWDC event later today on which devices will be eligible for the update.

Apple previously announced that it would be adding a range of new accessibility features to the iPhone with this software update, plus we can expect a range of design changes and more, we will have full details on what is coming later today.

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 later this year, it should be released in September along with the new iPhone 15, we can expect iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 to be released as the same time. As soon as we get some details on a potential release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



