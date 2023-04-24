Apple may launch three new Macs at WWDC

Apple is expected to launch a number of new devices at WWDC 2023 in June, this will include the new Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset, we are also expecting to see some new Apple Macs and it looks like there may be at least three devices launching.

We have previously heard rumors that we will be seeing a new 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, now details relating to three new Macs have been discovered in Apple’s Find My Configuration file.

The three new Macs were discovered by Nicolas Alvarez, you can see more details about these in the tweet below, the model numbers are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14.

Mac14,8, Mac14,13 and Mac14,14 spotted in Find My configuration. I think they are in a list of devices where “you left your device behind” should be disabled, so they’re likely desktops (Mac Studio?). — Nicolás Álvarez (@nicolas09F9) April 22, 2023

As yet we do not have any details on exactly what the three new Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14 model numbers relate to, one of these is expected to be the new 15-inch MacBook Air.

Apple has a number of other Macs in the works although as yet we do not have any detaisl on exactly when they are planning to release these other models. As soon as we get some more information on exactly what new Macs and other devices are coming at WWDC 2023, we will let you know.

Source Nicolas Alvarez, MacRumors





