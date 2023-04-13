15-inch MacBook Air coming at WWDC in June

We have been hearing about the 15-inch MacBook Air for some time, according to a recent report, this new MacBook Air is coming at WWDC 2023 in June., the news comes in a recent report from Ross Young.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is apparently now in mass production ahead of its launch at Apple’s 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference in June. We are also expecting to see other hardware at the event which will include the new Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset.

Previous rumors had suggested that the new MacBook Air would be launching in April, although it now looks like we will have to wait until June to see this new larger MacBook Air.

The device is expected to come with the same design as the current 13.6-inch model, this new larger model will apparently feature a 15.5-inch display and we are expecting it to be powered by an Apple M2 processor, although the exact processor the device will use is not known as yet.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about new larger MacBook Air, as soon as we get some more information on the device, including a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source Ross Young, MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals