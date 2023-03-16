DFI ECX700-AL rugged waterproof mini PC

DFI has this week unveiled a new addition to its range of industrial mini PC systems with the announcement of the new ECX700-AL offering a rugged waterproof IP69K rated design that is capable of operating temperatures from -40°C up to 70°C. The system is also equipped with a smart vent that drains water automatically, preventing typical problems such as condensation within the system or excessive heat.

Features of the new rugged DFI ECX700-AL mini PC include a ruggedized, IP67/IP69K rated PC BOX, Intel Atom Processor E3900 series, Smart Vent (drains water automatically), Communications (Wi-Fi/LTE/CANBUS), Wide temperature: -40 to 70° C & Wide voltage: 9~36 V, 4 GB DDR3 onboard, 64G eMMC, Optional WiFi, LTE, CanBus and BIOS with security boot.

Waterproof mini PC

An external SIM slot provides convenience for users when changing SIM cards, and the high-gain antenna delivers a high-quality signal. Versatile I/O settings including a combo port that supports 2 CANs and 2 COMs as well as selective display ports (HDMI/VGA) help integrators meet demands for various applications.

Powerful outdoor IoT edge computing features facilitate data collection and transmission for traffic management, green energy facilities, meteorological stations, shore facilities, and high-altitude or high-latitude locations. Implementation is also enabled for factories and manufacturing facilities with high humidity and extreme temperatures, such as refrigeration equipment factories.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by DFI, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official company website by following the link below for more specifications.

Source : DFI





