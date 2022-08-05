India will also manufacture the new iPhone 14 from launch

Apple’s new iPhone 14 range is coming next month, the handset is being produced in China for Apple and now it looks like it will also be produced in India.

The news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo who has revealed that iPhone 14 production will start in India this year.

My latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1″ iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 5, 2022

Apple will be releasing four models of the iPhone 14 this year. This will include the 14 and 14 Max and the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

All models of the new iPhone will get a range of upgrades over the current iPhone 13 lineup, there will be a new display for the Pro models and the Pro models will apparently ditch the notch. The Pro models are rumored to come with a new Apple A16 Bionic processor and the standard models will apparently use an updated version of the A15 Bionic.

Apple will unveil all four models of the new iPhone sometime in September, the handsets will come with the latest version of Apple’s mobile OS iOS 16 which is in beta at the moment.

We are also expecting to see the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch Pro at the press event next month.

Source Apple Insider

Image Credit: Victor Carvalho

