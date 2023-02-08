ASRock 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 mini PC systems

ASRock has introduced a new range of mini PC systems powered by AMD Ryzen 7000U-Series APUs up to 8 Zen 3+ cores, supported by dual DDR5 4800 MHz memory up to 64 GB. Capable of outputting 8K graphics from one HDMI 2.1, but also equipped with 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a ports, and 5 USB ports, including 2 x USB 4 for versatile connectivity. As well as dual storage via either one SATA 3.0, one M.2 Key M, together with plus dual LAN ports up to 2.5 Gigabit, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

“With quad-display outputs up to 8K and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, the Series support one HDMI 2.1 holding up to 7680×4320 @ 60 Hz and three DisplayPort 1.4a (two from Type C) holding 4096×2160 @ 60 Hz for you to enjoy uncompromised graphics. In addition, the expansion of dual storages support one SATA 3.0 and one M.2 Key M (2242/2260/2280) with PCIe Gen 4 x4.”

ASRock mini PC

“There is also TPM 2.0 onboard for enhanced security support of Windows 11 upgrade, plus VESA mounting to easily mount your Mini PC and save space. The Series unleash incredible speed and power in the compact size of 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85 mm with fanned barebone, making them exceptionally easy to be carried around. The new 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series powered by AMD Ryzen 7000U-Series APUs are here to unleash the advanced potentials in power and speed that you have been waiting for. “

“Featuring next-generation DDR5 4800 MHz memory, USB4 in conjunction with up to 8K quad-display, dual LANs up to 2.5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and dual storages support. This time, the compact Mini PCs provide greater energy efficiency for reduced environmental impact and operation costs, higher power, and faster speed in high-end gaming, content creation, office productivity, business, and AIoT applications.”

Source : ASRock





