Smart purifying and sterilizing water bottle

If you are in the market for a smart water bottle that is capable of both purifying and sterilizing your drinking water you may be interested in the smart UV-C bottle created by the designers at Grey Ark Tech. Equipped with double insulated walls, the smart water bottle is capable of keeping your favorite beverage perfectly hot or cold for over 24 hours.

UV-C Led Light: Effectively turns any water into pure drinking water, killing bacteria

Self-Cleaning Bottle: UV-C Led Light also self-cleans the bottle, keeping odours and bacteria away

Vacuum-Sealed: The no-spill way to carry water or your other favourite beverage

Double Insulated Walls: Keeps the perfect temperature of your favourite beverage for over 24 hours

LED Temperature Display: Smartly check your favorite beverage temperature

Rechargeable Battery: Keep your smart bottle charged easily and quickly

“Buying bottled water all the time to have access to pure drinking water whenever you need it throughout your busy days is outdated. It’s breaking your bank, forcing you to fetch those bottles from the store when you’re already rushing from one meeting to another—and, even more troubling, it’s leaving the planet polluted with plastic that is destroying the oceans. The good news is: with Grey Ark Tech Smart UV-C Self-Cleaning Water Bottle, you can now have free, easy, and constant access to pure drinking water—while forgetting about bottled water at all.”

Smart water bottle

If the Smart crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Smart water bottle project review the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $68 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We can’t overstate the importance of staying hydrated: it helps to regulate your body temperature, keep your joints lubricated, prevent infections, deliver nutrients to cells, and keep organs functioning properly. It’s essential for your brain activity, memory, and focus, and it will even help to keep you in a good mood. But are you only drinking water when you’re thirsty? Now, with Grey Ark Tech Smart UV-C Self-Cleaning Water Bottle, staying hydrated is a lot easier. Just switch on its smart LED water reminder and let your bottle remind you to drink water and stay hydrated throughout your hectic days.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the smart water bottle, jump over to the official Smart crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

