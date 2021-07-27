Roidmi Eve Plus robot vacuum: Self-sterilizing and self-emptying robot vacuum and mop

Sponsored

Having owned a few different robot vacuum cleaners over the years I can definitely recommend purchasing one if household chores are not your favorite pastime. But one of the biggest issues with most of the robot vacuum cleaners currently on the market is they are equipped with small dust collection hoppers, requiring them to be emptied on a regularly basis. Normally after each room or maybe even twice depending on the size of your apartment or house. One solution to this problem has been created by the engineers at Roidmi in the form of the Eve Plus robot vacuum cleaner, capable of automatically emptying its own smaller dust collection hopper on the robot into a larger base station allowing the vacuum cleaner to continue hoovering unattended for longer periods of time.

All-in-one robot vacuum cleaner and mop

As you would expect the Roidmi Eve Plus is equipped with all the essential features you would expect from a robot vacuum cleaner in this day and age such as personal assistant support, a phone companion application to set up and monitor its cleaning cycles, obstacle avoidance systems, powerful suction, floating roller brush and a hands-free automatic dust collection system thanks to a unique base station. Not only that but the cleaner is also a robot mop allowing you to easily clean a variety of different surfaces in the same cycle, such as wooden, kitchen tiles, laminate flooring and carpet all from one machine.

Equipped with an innovative dust collection system the Eve Plus is now more efficient and quieter when cleaning and the streamlined dust collection technology deposits collected dirt and debris into a bag located in its charging base station where it is automatically bagged and then deodorized preventing mold and odors from being released, ready for easy disposal in the trash when it is full or at your convenience.

Powerful dust extraction and floating roller brush

For quicker dust collection and transfer from robot to bag, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with an ultrashort dust extraction port, unlike other long air duct extraction systems the shorter port is not prone to blockages during the emptying process. The large 3 litre capacity dust bag allows for precise dust collection without any dust leaking back into your home, enabling you to leave the robot vacuum unattended for longer periods of time. Allowing you to return home from long vacations to a beautifully cleaned living space.

The all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner and mop is capable of providing “hurricane level section power” say its developers and has been specifically designed to suck dirt not only from the ground but even small gaps in your floor thanks to the 2,700Pa suction power and digital brushless motors. The vacuum is powered by a large capacity 5,200 mAh rechargeable battery.The Eve Plus robot vacuum cleaner and mop is capable of continuously cleaning for up to 250 minutes and cleaning up to 250 m² area of flooring on a single charge.

Automatic dust collection and large capacity dust bag

When full the large 3 litre capacity dust bag can easily be removed and disposed, without the need to touch or possibly inhale any collected dust. A smart touchscreen sensor on the front of the charging base station provides easy visual notification when the dust bag is full and indicates a percentage of fullness as the bag is filed over time, removing any uncertainty as to how much space if left in the bag at any time. To stop any bacteria or odors once collected the Roidmi Eve Plus vacuum cleaner and mop uses antibacterial and anti-odor deodorizing ions allowing the dust and dirt in the dust bag to remain free of mold and odors for over a month at a time.

Amazon Alexa support and robot vacuum cleaner companion application

As you would expect, the smart navigation system incorporated into the robot vacuum cleaner allows it to maneuver its way around your furniture and any objects that may be left in its path, preventing malfunction during a cleaning run. Equipped with the latest generation LDS super sensing laser radar, the robot is capable of precisely scanning and mapping your apartment and rooms and uses artificial intelligent recognition to plan the most efficient cleaning route around your home. Roidmi have even added Amazon Alexa support allowing you to communicate with your vacuum cleaner using voice commands, such as “Alexa, start cleaning”, “Alexa, stop cleaning” or “Alexa, return to the charging dock” and more.

Smartphone companion application

The Roidmi companion application is available for both Android and Apple iOS devices and shows details of its cleaning routine, allowing you to see and adjust cleaning cycles and view maps created of your home that can be saved for each floor in duplex buildings. As you move the robot vacuum from one floor to another it will automatically sense it change in location. Other features of the app include the ability to set a room cleaning order as well as specific cleaning areas which may need more attention than others. Virtual “no-go zones” can also be setup to prevent the vacuum cleaner from entering certain rooms or floor areas and rooms can be split into sections and named for easy reference and monitoring.

Thanks to to the robot’s straight-line wall and edge sensing technology and TOF all tracking sensor, no corner is left uncleaned. Allowing the Eve Plus to move in straight lines along walls and edges, automatically extending rotating side brushes to collect dust, adjusting them when needed to reach right into the corners of your walls.

Eve Plus robot mop can clean up to 250 m²

As well as dust collection the Eve Plus is also equipped with a 250 ml water tank for a two-in-one vacuuming and mopping cleaning action. The on-board control system ensures that the water tank is used effectively and a uniform amount of clean water is used for each area of your floor during the mopping process, allowing it to clean areas up to 250 m² in one go. The compact vacuum mop has three water output modes allowing you to set different cleaning routines depending on your flooring. Using a “Small” water volume the robot cleaner can easily clean room tiles reducing the possibility of slippage during the process. While laminates can be tackled using a “Medium” water volume and oily kitchen floors can be super cleaned using the “Large” water volume mode.

Onboard sensors and LDS navigation technology

The Roidmi Eve Plus features a wealth of sensors to seamlessly navigate around your living environment as well as anti-fall technology to avoid large drops such as stairs or steps. Combined with anti-jam protection to protect the vacuum from unwanted tangling from laces, string and other materials that could easily get caught around the cleaning brush or wheels. The sensors can also easily detect the height of furniture from the floor, enabling the vacuum cleaner to calculate whether it can clean underneath or not. Using its onboard LDS pressure sensor can identify areas that are suitable for cleaning and places that are off-limits. The unique traction system on the Eve Plus allows it to crossing door thresholds and floor height differences of up to 2cm transitioning from one room to another and from one surface to another with ease, such as from a hard floor surface to a thick pile rug without stopping.

When firmware upgrades are rolled out you will be alerted via the companion application allowing you to easily install and upgrade your robot vacuum cleaner artificial intelligence with the latest cleaning algorithms, optimizing it sensors and cleaning capabilities. For more information, purchasing options and full specifications jump over to the official Roidmi website by following the link below.

