SurfaceSnap cable management strap unveiled by Twelve South

Accessory maker Twelve South has unveiled a new addition to their range in the form of the SurfaceSnap cable management system, designed to help you keep your unsightly cables more organised and easily accessible. Constructed from leather as the name suggests the SurfaceSnap cable ties can be easily attached to any surface and allow you to quickly hold your cables in place.

“SurfaceSnap reinvents cable management in the form of elegant leather bands with button snaps. Attached to nearly any surface, SurfaceSnap keeps charging and computer cables tidy and from slipping to the floor. You can attach these thin leather bands to monitors or stands like Curve for MacBook. Adding and removing cables to SurfaceSnap is literally a snap. SurfaceSnap’s strong adhesive leaves no trace when removed. Available in Black or Dove Grey, each SurfaceSnap pack includes two single and one double-winged cable organizer.”

– Ultra-slim, genuine leather cable organizers with a metal snap

– Elegant enough to add cable management in places you never would before

– Semi-permanent adhesive sticks to nearly any flat surface

– 3-Pack includes 2 singles and 1 double-winged SurfaceSnap

“SurfaceSnap is made of genuine leather for an elegant polished look that complements the surface it’s attached to. Unlike bulky, clunky cable managers that use weight to hold cables in place, the ultra-thin SurfaceSnap secures cables with a metal button snap. Neatly organize your workspace with cable management you’ll want to see.”

Source : Twelve South

