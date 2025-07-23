New Victorinox’s Bladeless Swiss Army Knives : Perfect for Travel

Have you ever found yourself reaching for a tool, only to realize it’s not allowed where you are? Whether it’s a flight, a courthouse, or even your workplace, the restrictions on carrying knives can be frustrating for those who rely on their tools daily. Enter the new Victorinox Companion Collection—a bold reimagining of the Swiss Army knife that caters to modern needs without sacrificing the brand’s signature functionality. With bladeless designs that comply with knife-free environments and a refreshed take on their iconic red model, Victorinox is proving that practicality and innovation can go hand in hand. But does this range truly deliver on its promise of versatility and adaptability? That’s exactly what Jon Gadget is here to explore.

Victorinox Companion Collection Overview

Bladeless Alox Models: A Modern Twist on Tradition

The centerpiece of the Companion Collection is the introduction of three bladeless Alox models, which offer a fresh take on the traditional Swiss Army knife. These tools are designed for individuals who require functionality without the complications or restrictions associated with carrying a blade. Available in silver, gold, and dark red finishes, the bladeless Alox models combine sleek aesthetics with practical utility, making them ideal for a wide range of users.

Companion S Alox (58 mm): This compact, keyring-friendly tool includes scissors and a combination tool featuring a Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, and wire stripper. It is perfect for quick fixes and small tasks, offering convenience in a lightweight design.

This compact, keyring-friendly tool includes scissors and a combination tool featuring a Phillips screwdriver, bottle opener, and wire stripper. It is perfect for quick fixes and small tasks, offering convenience in a lightweight design. Companion X Alox (93 mm): A larger option equipped with robust scissors, this model is lightweight yet lacks a keyring loop, making it better suited for storage in a pocket or bag. Its size and functionality make it a practical choice for everyday use.

A larger option equipped with robust scissors, this model is lightweight yet lacks a keyring loop, making it better suited for storage in a pocket or bag. Its size and functionality make it a practical choice for everyday use. Companion Slim Alox (93 mm): Featuring a two-layer design, this tool includes scissors, a flathead screwdriver/pry bar, and a box opener/screwdriver combination. It is particularly useful for opening packages and handling minor repairs, catering to the needs of modern consumers.

These bladeless tools are especially valuable in environments where knives are prohibited, such as schools, courthouses, or flights. They also appeal to users who already carry a dedicated knife but require additional tools for specific tasks, offering a versatile and compliant alternative.

The Updated Traditional Red Swiss Army Knife

For those who appreciate the timeless appeal of the classic Swiss Army knife, Victorinox has refreshed its traditional red model as part of the Companion Collection. This updated version retains the iconic design while incorporating a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance its versatility. The “Companion” model includes:

Scissors

Nail file/cleaner

Screwdriver/pry bar

Box opener

Corkscrew

Utility hook

Awl

Pen

Toothpick

Tweezers

This updated design emphasizes practicality and functionality, making it an excellent choice for everyday tasks. Whether you need to open packages, tighten screws, or perform minor repairs, the traditional red Swiss Army knife remains a reliable and versatile tool.

New Victorinox SAK Range Full Review

Bladeless Design: Meeting Modern Needs

The bladeless design of the Companion Collection reflects a growing demand for tools that comply with restrictions in public and travel settings. These tools are particularly beneficial for individuals navigating environments where knives are prohibited. Key advantages of the bladeless models include:

Providing supplementary tools for users who already carry a dedicated knife.

Making sure compliance in knife-free environments, such as schools, workplaces, or courthouses.

Offering potential carry-on approval for air travel, though airport security regulations may vary by region.

Among the bladeless options, the Companion X Alox stands out as a practical choice for travelers. Its scissors-based functionality delivers utility without raising security concerns, making it a dependable companion for flights and other restricted environments.

Pricing and Accessibility

Victorinox has priced the Companion Collection to appeal to a broad audience, offering high-quality craftsmanship at competitive rates. The pricing for each model is as follows:

Companion S Alox: £33

£33 Companion X Alox: £29

£29 Companion Slim Alox: £39

£39 Traditional Red Companion: £45

These prices reflect the durability and premium materials used in the collection, such as the Alox aluminum scales, which are a hallmark of Victorinox’s commitment to quality.

Designed for Modern Lifestyles

The Companion Collection is tailored to meet the needs of today’s consumers, particularly those who frequently handle sealed deliveries or containers. While the range represents an evolutionary step rather than a dramatic reinvention, it underscores Victorinox’s dedication to adapting its products to contemporary lifestyles. The company has also hinted at further product releases in 2026, signaling ongoing refinement and expansion.

Travel Suitability and Practicality

For travelers, the smaller bladeless models, such as the Companion S Alox, may be suitable for air travel, though it is essential to check specific airport security regulations. The Companion X Alox, with its scissors-based design, offers a practical balance of functionality and compliance, making it an excellent choice for navigating knife-free environments. These tools provide a reliable solution for those who value versatility and convenience without compromising on quality or style.

Media Credit: Jon Gadget



