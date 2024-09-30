EDC Titanium Bolt-Action Pen and Window Breaker $59 Makes the Perfect Gift

What if you could carry a pen that not only writes smoothly but also serves as a reliable emergency tool? The Titanium 2-In-1 Bolt-Action Pen offers just that. Made from GR5 titanium, this pen is designed for both everyday use and unexpected situations. With its bolt-action mechanism and anti-slip body, it ensures a comfortable grip and easy portability. Whether you’re jotting down notes in a meeting or breaking a window in an emergency, this pen has you covered.

9 Zone Titanium Pen

Key Takeaways Crafted from high-quality GR5 titanium for durability and style.

Features a Schneider G2 refill for smooth writing and a tungsten steel tip for emergencies.

Includes a bolt-action mechanism with three slots for versatile use.

Anti-slip grooves ensure a secure grip in various conditions.

Lightweight and portable with a built-in pen clip and optional tritium slot for visibility.

Early bird pricing are now available for the unique project from roughly $59 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Crafted from high-quality GR5 titanium, this pen features a sleek, technological appearance that stands out in any setting. The anti-slip grooves on the pen body ensure a secure grip, even in wet or sweaty conditions. This isn’t just a pen; it’s a statement piece that combines elegance with practicality. The titanium material not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also ensures that the pen is incredibly durable, resistant to corrosion, and capable of withstanding the rigors of daily use.

Window Breaker Pen

The Titanium 2-In-1 Bolt-Action Pen is more than just a writing instrument. It features a Schneider G2 refill for a smooth writing experience and a tungsten steel tip that can break windows in emergencies. The bolt-action mechanism has three slots—writing, locking, and window breaker—making it incredibly versatile. Imagine being in a situation where you need to quickly switch from writing to using the pen as an emergency tool; the intuitive design allows you to do this seamlessly, ensuring that you’re always prepared.

Ease of use is a key feature of this pen. The smooth writing experience is complemented by easy refill replacement, ensuring that you can keep using your pen without hassle. The comfortable grip makes it suitable for extended writing sessions, whether you’re in the office or out in the field. The anti-slip grooves are particularly useful for those who often find themselves in less-than-ideal conditions, such as outdoor enthusiasts or professionals who work in challenging environments.

If the 9 Zone campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the 9 Zone Titanium bolt action pen project survey the promotional video below.

Portability is another strong suit of this pen. The built-in pen clip allows you to easily attach it to your pocket or notebook. For those who need a bit of extra visibility, there’s a tritium slot for optional luminous vials, making it easy to find your pen in low-light conditions. This feature is especially useful for those who often work late into the night or in dimly lit environments. The pen’s lightweight design, weighing just 24 grams, ensures that it won’t weigh you down, making it an ideal companion for both business and outdoor adventures.

Durability and lightweight design are at the core of this pen’s appeal. Weighing just 24 grams, it offers balanced weight distribution for a comfortable writing experience. Resistant to corrosion and damage, this pen is built to last, making it suitable for both business and outdoor use. The combination of its robust construction and elegant design makes it a versatile tool that you can rely on in various situations, from boardroom meetings to emergency scenarios.

Specifications:

– Material: GR5 Titanium

– Weight: 24 grams

– Mechanism: Bolt-action with three slots (writing, locking, window breaker)

– Refill: Schneider G2

– Emergency Tool: Tungsten steel tip for window breaking

– Grip: Anti-slip grooves

– Portability: Pen clip

– Additional Feature: Tritium slot for optional luminous vials

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Titanium bolt action pen, jump over to the official 9 Zone crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals