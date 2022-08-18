GeekHub EDC essential programmable desktop hub from $39

GeekHub is a small yet versatile EDC essential desktop hub designed to be used with Windows PCs and Apple Mac computers running mac OSx 10.6 or later. GeekHub provides 3 high speed USB ports, making it easier to transfer data or connect with multiple devices together with programmable shortcuts, volume control and plug-and-play setup.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“GeekHub is a control center that instantly boosts your productivity. You can control multimedia with a simple twist of the knob and easily create your unique shortcuts with the programmable button. If you are like us and listen to music all day, you can quickly adjust the volume and select songs. GeekHub makes media control much quicker and easier. Imagine when your colleagues or boss comes to your workstation, you don’t need to use the mouse to search for the button to turn off the music or frantically click keys to lower the volume, just smoothly turn the knob on GeekHub, to quickly adjust the volume.”

With the assumption that the GeekHub crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the GeekHub essential desktop hub project view the promotional video below.

EDC essential desktop hub

“Listening to music when an important call comes in? With just one-tap on the knob, you can instantly mute or resume the music as you wish. Switch between previous or next song with GeekHub and find the perfect music for any party! Say Goodbye to mouse control, you can switch through 10 songs in seconds. We define this button as win+D/Command+D. For Windows users, this key can return to the desktop with one click and for Mac users, this key is even more flexible. Users can go to system preferences and set their most commonly used shortcut to command+D, such as screenshot, mission control, display control, zoom in/out, and so on to make daily work easier and more efficient.”

” In addition to controlling music, we wanted to make GeekHub more versatile, so we added a programmable button. For ease of use, we made this function very simple and intuitive. For example, you can define it to hide all windows so that when someone walks to your workstation, you don’t have to click and minimize the browsers one by one.”

