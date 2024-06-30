GLEDE M-XTR pocket precision EDC electric screwdriver set $59

The M-XTR screwdriver set is here to transform your repair and installation tasks with its 148-in-1 bit functionality. This versatile tool is designed for precision maintenance and ease of use, making it an essential addition to your toolkit. This powerhouse EDC electric screwdriver is designed to tackle a wide range of repair and installation tasks with ease, featuring LED lighting, strong magnetic adsorption, and a user-friendly design. Early bird opportunities are now available for the inventive project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates).

GLEDE M-XTR

Key Takeaways 148-in-1 functionality for versatile use

LED lighting for improved visibility

Strong magnetic adsorption to keep screws in place

Ergonomic design for single-handed operation

Broken screw extractor for dealing with damaged screws

Durable S2 steel bits and 60mm extension rod

Lightweight and portable at only 40 grams

Universal Type-C charging port with fast charging

Ultra-long standby time of 30 days

Magnetic storage for organized workspaces

Imagine having a screwdriver that not only fits comfortably in your hand but also offers LED lighting for those hard-to-see areas. The M-XTR’s strong magnetic adsorption ensures that screws stay in place, reducing the risk of losing small parts. Its ergonomic, ballpoint pen-style design allows for single-handed operation, making it incredibly user-friendly. This means you can focus on your task without the constant worry of dropping screws or needing an extra hand.

EDC Electric Screwdriver

One of the standout features of the M-XTR is its broken screw extractor, which can save you from the frustration of dealing with damaged screws. This feature alone can be a catalyst, especially when you’re in the middle of a critical project and encounter a stubborn screw. The durable S2 steel bits and 60mm extension rod make it suitable for a wide range of tasks, from simple repairs to more complex installations. Whether you’re fixing a loose cabinet hinge or assembling intricate electronics, this tool has got you covered. Plus, the device is lightweight, weighing only 40 grams, so you can carry it with ease, making it perfect for on-the-go repairs.

The M-XTR supports both manual and power-driven operation, giving you the flexibility to choose the best mode for your task. This dual functionality is particularly useful when you need precise control for delicate tasks or extra power for tougher jobs. With a universal Type-C charging port, you can enjoy fast and convenient charging, reaching full power in just 35 minutes. This means less downtime and more productivity. The ultra-long standby time of 30 days ensures that your screwdriver is always ready when you need it, eliminating the frustration of finding your tool out of battery just when you need it most.

Assuming that the M-XTR funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the M-XTR EDC electric screwdriver project observe the promotional video below.

Say goodbye to cluttered workspaces with the M-XTR’s magnetic storage feature, which keeps small screws organized and easily accessible. This feature is a helpful for anyone who has ever spent precious minutes searching for a lost screw. Whether you’re a professional or a DIY enthusiast, the M-XTR Pocket EDC Electric Screwdriver is the ultimate tool to enhance your efficiency and precision. Imagine the time and effort you’ll save, allowing you to focus on what truly matters—completing your projects to the highest standard.

The M-XTR Pocket EDC Electric Screwdriver is not just a tool; it’s a comprehensive solution designed to make your life easier. From its ergonomic design to its advanced features, every aspect of this screwdriver has been thoughtfully engineered to provide maximum utility and convenience. So why settle for less when you can have a tool that offers so much more? Make the smart choice and elevate your DIY game with the M-XTR Pocket EDC Electric Screwdriver.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the EDC electric screwdriver, jump over to the official M-XTR crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



