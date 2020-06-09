Montage eco-friendly, handcrafted EDC bag

A new handcrafted bag designed for everyday use has been launched via Kickstarter in the form of the Montage, “designed for all your moments of life”, say its creators based in Los Angeles. Earlybird pledges are available from $149 or roughly £118 as a special 48-hour limited time offer after which the price will increase to $209. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“MONTAGE is a professionally made, stylish and innovatively designed bag that is made of premium Portuguese cork. Plenty of pockets, super comfortable straps, and protective metal feet, make this vegan bag and ideal commuting companion. MONTAGE matches with any lifestyle in an on the go world. Whether you are at the office or discovering new destinations, this will be your new favorite bag!”

“Montage is cleverly constructed for you to be able to hang it over your shoulders as a backpack or carry it around like a handbag or tote bag. In just a matter of seconds, you can easily adjust the bag straps to suit your own lifestyle, effortlessly! MONTAGE bag will adapt to your everyday lifestyle with its cleverly located pockets and stylish design. We spent 14 months, designing and redesigning the perfect bag with women in mind first. Whether you are a professional or a student, an adventurer or a traveler, a commuter or a freelancer Montage Bag was made for you.”

Source : Kickstarter

