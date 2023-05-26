Lever Gear Edge XT EDC multitool hits Kickstarter from $29

The Lever Gear Edge XT is a new EDC multi-blade equipped with a retractable blade that provides everything you need in a pocket style tool capable of carrying out a wide variety of different functions from opening bottles, boxes and even stripping wires.

Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $12,000 thanks to over 250 backers with 27 days still remaining. Early bird bargains are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Lever Gear Edge XT is the world’s easiest to carry, easiest to use multitool that combines a retractable utility blade with the most useful tools for daily life. With the perfect blend of style and versatility, the Edge will be your go-to tool for everyday carry. Scavenging for tools every time you want to open a package or turn a screw is a pain. With 10 useful tools including a utility blade, screwdrivers, box and bottle openers, you’ll save time and knock out your to-do list.”

EDC multitool

“Its slim profile and light weight make the Edge XT easy to carry on a keychain or in your pocket or bag. Yet it’s large enough to grip comfortably when using the tools. The locking thumb slider allows one-handed operation to quickly deploy and retract the blade while keeping your hand out of harm’s way. The safety lock switch prevents accidental blade extension while carrying, so you won’t cut yourself or your pockets.”

Assuming that the Lever Gear Edge XT funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Lever Gear Edge XT EDC multitool project inspect the promotional video below.

“Have you ever noticed how one-piece multitools claim to have a lot of tools, but they’re really just cobbled together wherever they’ll fit, with no hope of actually being useful. The size and shape of the Edge XT forms a natural handle with the screwdrivers, prybar, box opener and blade at either end. And the hex bit holder actually has a back and bit retention, so your bit won’t go sliding in and out and you can actually apply some pressure on that screw. The Edge XT is quickly accessible in your pocket, and the individual tools are right where you want them.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official Lever Gear Edge XT crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals