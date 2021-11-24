Omaxamo multifunctional precision scalpel set

Makers, hobbyists and professionals searching for a unique precision scalpel set may be interested in the Omaxamo Scalpel 2 launched via Kickstarter this month. The set offers a wide variety of different tools including a retractable scalpel blade, laser pointer, multifunctional pen, utility knife and offers support for the full range of Swann Morton scalpel blades allowing you to choose the exact scalpel blade for the job.

Precision scalpel set

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The omaxamo offers innovation in a sleek and practical design. It is made in Australia from carbon fibre, stainless steel, optional titanium and black ion bonded titanium. The omaxamo scalpel has been designed to be used in conjunction with swann morton fitment number 3 and 4 scalpel blades, there is also a hobby blade variation. The scalpel blade is fitted by sliding it through the slot of the holder, and the spring like nature of the blade clicks it into place, the utilisation of pliers simplifies this process.”

Assuming that the Omaxamo funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Omaxamo precision scalpel set project checkout the promotional video below.

“Blades are the definition of sharp, hence their use in surgery. Besides their superior sharpness, many are under 2 inches in length making them legal in most areas, and for those areas where they are not, such as airplanes, the blade itself can simply be disposed of instead of the entire handle/pen. Each blade only costs around 50 cents, and can be purchased at medical supply stores globally, or online.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the precision scalpel set, jump over to the official Omaxamo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

