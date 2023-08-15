VAULT 2.0 the ultimate EDC gadget bag

The VAULT 2.0, a cutting-edge EDC gadget bag, is designed to seamlessly integrate the “organize-access-transport” system into daily routines, revolutionizing the way we carry our essentials. The VAULT 2.0 is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, it offers three unique sizes, each with its distinct capacity to cater to a variety of needs.

The MiniLite, FlexPro, and MaxHaul models are each designed with a specific purpose in mind, ensuring that there’s a VAULT 2.0 for everyone. Early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $81 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Unveiling VAULT 2.0, your one-stop solution for everyday carry necessities. The bag’s modular design allows for seamless organization, customization, and mobilization with an effortless style. “Everything in its place and a place for everything” – as the adage goes. The VAULT 2.0 is designed to accommodate your EDC gear in various configurations, with inspiration drawn from book pages and folders.”

Constructed with 1000D ballistic nylon, YKK zippers, and a Duraflex buckle, the VAULT 2.0 is built to last. It’s not just about durability, though. The VAULT 2.0 also comes with a lifetime warranty, a testament to the confidence the creators have in their product.

VAULT 2.0

The MiniLite model, compact and designed for mobility, can be attached to a bag’s PALS webbing exterior, backpack strap, or belt. It’s the perfect companion for those who prefer to travel light, yet need their essentials within arm’s reach.

“The beauty of VAULT 2.0 lies in its flexibility. There’s no single ‘best’ EDC setup – the joy comes from curating your collection of gear and finding what works for you. The removable flex panels offer unparalleled everyday carry versatility. Each storage board operates independently, fitting into backpacks, drawers, toolboxes, etc., and promises limitless versatility, both within and beyond the bag, adjusting to diverse scenarios effortlessly.”

The FlexPro, a medium-sized bag, is the epitome of versatility. It’s an ideal carrier for a first aid kit, toolbox, or tactical gear, with dedicated compartments for each. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or a professional on the go, the FlexPro has got you covered.

With the assumption that the VAULT 2.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the VAULT 2.0 ultimate EDC gadget bag project examine the promotional video below.

EDC gadget bag

The MaxHaul, the largest model in the range, is designed for extended travels or large-scale transport. It can accommodate up to 8 removable boards for storage, making it a powerhouse of organization. In its standard form, the MaxHaul can hold 60 items, but when expanded, it can accommodate 120+ items. It even comes with customizable tags for easy classification of EDC gears.

The storage boards themselves are a marvel of engineering. Constructed from six robust layers, they ensure high tear and puncture resistance, making them perfect for demanding outdoor or emergency situations.

The VAULT 2.0 is more than just an EDC gadget bag. It’s a testament to thoughtful design and robust construction, built to endure the most demanding situations. Whether you’re an adventurer, a professional, or simply someone who values organization, the VAULT 2.0 is the ultimate EDC gadget bag range for you.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the ultimate EDC gadget bag, jump over to the official VAULT 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



