Creationspace EDC pocket sized electric screwdriver set

Creationspace has created a new compact EDC electric screwdriver set that is small enough to fit in your pocket yet powerful enough to provide up to 3.5 kgf.cm of torque. Equipped with a long life battery and supplied with 28 bits the electric screwdriver features four different modes and features a full aluminium body. The rechargeable 300 mAh battery can be recharged from flat to falling just 40 minutes using a USB-C port and provides up to 5 hours of interrupted work per charge. The project has blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 800 backers with still 23 days remaining.

EDC electric screwdriver set features

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Using a screwdriver to do common repairs can be awkward, inefficient, and inaccurate. What’s needed is a high tech solution. Now, with Creation Space E-Screwdriver you can enjoy a more convenient, flexible, and versatile tool for household maintenance and professional work. Creation Space E-Screwdriver is designed with 4 different modes, 28 multifunctional bits, compact pen-shaped body with ergonomic handle and magnetize & demagnetize design. It fits perfectly in your hand and stores easily in your pocket as your EDC for various projects around the house or workshop!”

With the assumption that the Creationspace crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Creationspace electric screwdriver project watch the promotional video below.

“Creation Space E-Screwdriver is lighter and gives you more power to use for repairs and maintenance of the majority of electrical and household appliances in the home. Its versatility and automation control lets you work with more efficiency and speed. Creation Space allows the user to easily switch 4 different torque settings. Users can select from 3 electronic torque modes, ranging from 1.5 kgf.cm to 3.5 kgf.cm and supports up to 20 kgf.cm torque for manual use.”

Specifications :

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the electric screwdriver, jump over to the official Creationspace crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals