Team Group MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and T-Force Vulcan Z QLC SSD

Team Group has introduced new storage solutions this week in the form of the MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD and T-Force Vulcan Z QLC SSD specifically created to meet the surging demand for high-capacity storage upgrades. The latest Team Group SSD storage drives are available in capacities of up to 2TB and feature 3D QLC NAND flash and SLC Cache technology.

The MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD adopts SLC Caching technology, featuring read/write speeds of up to 2,500 MB/s and 2,100 MB/s. While the Vulcan Z QLC SSD boasts exceptional read/write speeds of up to 550/510MB/s approximately four times that of a traditional SSD says Team Group. No information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Team Group MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD

In response to different storage upgrade needs of consumers, TEAMGROUP MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD is designed with 3D QLC flash memory chips, PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe 1.3 protocol. With up to 2,500MB/s in read speed and 2,100MB/s in write speed, it outperforms SATA III SSDs by five times and is available in capacities of up to 2TB. With its carefully selected 3D QLC NAND flash and SLC Cache technology, TEAMGROUP MP33Q M.2 PCIe SSD brings a top-of-the-line solution to the storage market.

Team Group T-Force Vulcan Z QLC SSD

“The T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD features a SATA III 6Gb/s interface and carefully-selected QLC flash. It has a sequential read speed of up to 550MB/s and write performance of up to 500MB/s, as much as four times faster than traditional mechanical hard drives. Its highest capacity configuration can hold 4TB, providing gamers not just superior performance but also massive storage for all one’s needs. The T-FORCE VULCAN Z QLC SSD comes in a low-profile matte gray finish with T-FORCE’s distinctive logo on top, perfect for gamers who want a stylish PC setup while they take to the virtual battlefields and the best choice for those looking for a gaming SSD upgrade.

