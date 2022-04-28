External hard drive dock supports M.2 NVMe SATA SDD and SATA HDD

Programmers, engineers and developers wanting a multifunctional external hard drive dock supporting a wide range of different storage may be interested in the new hub created by the team over at Digifast. Working seamlessly with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems as well as Android smartphones and tablets thanks to its USB-C connection the hard drive dock allows you to quickly connect a wide variety of different M.2 NCMe and SATA drives to your laptop or computer using a USB-C connection.

The handy USB-C connectivity requires the hard drive dock to work without the need to install any drivers and allows you to connect multiple drives simultaneously.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $68 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The DX3 uses USB 3.2 technology to advance its transfer speed and efficiently transfer data. Support for NVMe M.2 SSDs and SATA SSDs makes the DX3 widely compatible. The DX3 is works seamlessly with Mac, Windows and Linux PCs. It also works with Android smartphones and tablets that support Type-C.”

With the assumption that the Digifast crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Digifast external hard drive dock project view the promotional video below.

“Perfect for programmers, designers, and videographers to greatly improve working efficiency. With incredible read and write speeds, the DX3 performs perfectly and gets files transferred 15X faster than your traditional external storage. The DX3 is a Small and Powerful SSD Hub for you to carry around as it fits in the palm of your hand. It is also a perfect everyday carry item weighing only 120g.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the external hard drive dock, jump over to the official Digifast crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals