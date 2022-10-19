KIOXIA EDSFF E1.S SSD series designed for hyperscale data centers

This week KIOXIA has introduced its new XD7P EDSFF E1.S SSD storage range specifically designed for hyperscale data centers. Created to deliver improved performance achieving nearly 1.5X to 2X the sequential write performance and random read/write performance, when compared to its predecessor. The latest generation XD7P drives are designed to the PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 2.0 specifications, and PCIe 5.0 with maximum interface speed of 32 GT/s (gigatransfers/second) per lane.

“As hyperscale data centers get more sophisticated, the E1.S form factor is gaining in popularity over legacy form factors due to its break-through thermal and performance benefits,” said Maulik Sompura, senior director of product planning and management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “KIOXIA is pushing the envelope further with our next-gen XD7P E1.S NVMe and PCIe SSDs, which are equipped to support newly added, complex OCP features. With the XD7P, KIOXIA has made significant strides in capabilities compared to previous generation drives – which can lead to a substantial TCO advantage for customers.”

Hyperscale data center SSD storage

EDSFF E1.S form factor with 9.5 mm, 15 mm and 25 mm heat sink options

Designed to NVMe 2.0 and PCIe 4.0 specifications (PCIe 5.0 under development)

Supports the OCP Data Center NVMe SSD 2.0 r21 specification

Built on 5th generation BiCS FLASH 3D TLC flash memory and an improved proprietary controller

1 DWPD endurance and supports up to 7.68 terabyte capacity

Non-SED and TCG Opal SSC SED options

Source : KIOXIA : TPU



