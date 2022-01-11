T-FORCE DDR5 Memory and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage introduced

ASUS and Teamgroup have combined forces to create and launch the new T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 memory and T-FORCE CARDEA Z440 TUF Gaming Alliance PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD storage. Both of which will be available to purchase towards the end of this month. The first units will roll out to North America and will be available from online retailers such as Amazon priced at $430 for the RGB DDR5 5200 MHz 2x 16 GB memory and $180 for the 1TB Gaming Alliance PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD storage.

RGB 5200 MHz 2x16GB DDR5 memory kit

“The T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 DESKTOP MEMORY is the first ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance certified and rigorously tested DDR5 RGB gaming overclocking memory. The design merges stealth fighter-inspired aesthetics with TUF Gaming Alliance’s unique gaming elements to create a distinctive look that features an ultra-wide 120° angle heatspreader and striking RGB lighting.

It supports ASUS Aura Sync lighting control software, allowing gamers to adjust its RGB effects however they like to create custom and eye-catching gaming rigs. The product’s first release will have speeds of 5,200 MHz and come in a 2x 16 GB dual-channel kit.”

Gaming Alliance PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD storage

“The T-FORCE CARDEA Z440 TUF Gaming Alliance PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD is the first M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD to be launched in ASUS’ TUF Gaming Alliance series. It is equipped with an enhanced version of TEAMGROUP’s aluminium fin heat sink and a special conductive design that decreases temperatures by 48%, providing more stable read and write performance and allowing it to mitigate throttling issues better than other SSDs.

It has read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,400 MB/s. The excellent performance of the TUF SSD, along with support for the PCIe Gen 4×4 and NVMe standards, makes it the best choice for military styled gaming. Furthermore, its exterior design that incorporates TUF Gaming’s unique military elements fully demonstrates the soul of hardcore gaming.”

Source : Teamgroup

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals