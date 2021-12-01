Team Group has this week introduced its new TUF Gaming Alliance T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory created and designed in collaboration with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance. The new memory will be the industry’s first cobranded DDR5 gaming memory following on from the launch of the collaborative SSD storage. Samples have been sent to TUF Gaming for testing with future DDR5 motherboards to ensure optimal compatibility and reliability, say the engineering team at Team Group. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

DDR5 memory

“The T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory maintains the RGB lighting along the top edges and its geometric wide-angled contour. With the addition of stealth fighter design elements to enhance the overall look, this new version is more striking than ever before. TEAMGROUP, in collaboration with TUF Gaming Alliance, gave the heatspreader a special camouflage pattern that showcases the unique gaming style of the TUF co-branding, which is sure to be a hit among fans of TUF. The dazzling RGB effects of the T-FORCE DELTA TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory can be synchronized using ASUS Aura software, allowing gamers to easily create their own lighting setup. In terms of specifications, the memory clocks in at an impressive 6000 MHz and comes in a 2X16GB dual-channel memory kit. This memory will satisfy gamers looking for the latest-gen hardware and give them a whole new feeling of extreme speed.”

“TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE sub-brand and ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance are working together to release a variety of products that are popular worldwide, including solid-state drives and gaming memory. This DELTA memory is the industry’s first co-branded DDR5 memory, and it will bring a new generation of technological evolution and stunning speed to gamers around the world. In the future, the two companies will collaborate on the launch of the T-FORCE CARDEA TUF Gaming Alliance Z440 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD. Consumers can look forward to other joint projects between T-FORCE and TUF Gaming Alliance as they create more bleeding-edge gaming products.”

Source : TPU

