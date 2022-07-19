Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory unveiled

Kingston has introduced its new FURY Renegade DDR5 memory available with optional RGB if desired. Both the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are available in 16 GB single modules and 32 GB kits of 2, with speeds up to 6400 MT/s and low latencies of CL32.

“Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family pushes the performance of next-gen DDR5 platforms to the extreme with ultra-fast memory up to 6400MT/s1and quick CL32 timings. With premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry’s leading motherboards, backed by 100% factory testing at speed, and Intel XMP 3.0 Certified, customers can enjoy the ultimate overclock experience.”

“Whether it’s the sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader or the addition of the dynamic LED light bar, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family complements the look of the latest PC builds. Utilize Kingston FURY CTRL 3 to choose from 16 smooth, customizable RGB lighting effects to game in style, kept in perfect lock-step with the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology.”

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory specs :

Dynamic customizable RGB lighting effects: Bring your system to life with 16 preset RGB lighting effects utilizing Kingston FURY CTRL or the motherboard manufacturer’s RGB software with a sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB.

Patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology : Ensure your RGB lighting effects stay in perfect lock-step with Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology.

Engineered to maximize performance: With speeds up to 6400MT/s1 and quick CL32 timings, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry’s leading motherboards, and backed by 100% factory testing at speed for a hassle-free overclock experience.

Tap into extreme overclocking potential: DDR5 ushers in a whole new era of memory technology to make extreme overclocking a more stable option than previous generations. On-die ECC delivers more reliable DRAM components, an on-board PMIC balances power when and where it’s needed, two independent 32-bit subchannels provide dramatic increases in data efficiency for multi-core processors.

Intel XMP 3.0 Certified: Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze with advanced pre-optimized factory timings, speeds and voltages for overclocking performance. Renegade DDR5 features a programmable PMIC for XMP 3.0, supporting up to two customizable profiles to optimize your own unique timings, speeds, and voltages saved directly to the DIMM.

Qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers: Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence.

Capacities: Singles – 16 GB Kits of 2 – 32 GB

Frequencies: 6000 MT/s, 6400 MT/s

Latencies: CL32

Voltage: 1.35 V, 1.4 V

Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C

Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 44 mm x 7.66 mm

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Kingston

