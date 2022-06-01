Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 USB drive with XTS-AES 256-bit Encryption

Kingston has launched its new IronKey Vault Privacy 50 USB drive featuring XTS-AES 256-bit Encryption and FIPS 197 Certification. The IronKey Vault Privacy 50 supports Admin, User, and One-Time Recovery passwords with Complex or Passphrase modes. The IronKey Vault Privacy 50 USB drive is available in capacities from 8 – 256 GB capacity and is backed by a limited five year warranty, with free technical support.

“This multi-password option enhances the ability to recover access to data on the drive should one of the passwords be forgotten. While traditional Complex mode allows for passwords from 6-16 characters using 3 out of 4 character sets, the new passphrase mode gives users the ability to have a numeric PIN, sentence, list of words, or even lyrics from 10 to 64 characters long that’s unique, yet memorable to them. To aid in password entry, the “eye” symbol can be enabled to reveal the typed-in password to reduce failed login attempts.”

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 USB Drive

Hardware-encrypted USB Drive for Data Protection: Safeguard Important Data with FIPS 197 Certified XTS-AES 256-bit Encryption. Built-in protections against BadUSB and Brute Force attacks.

Multi-Password Option for Data Recovery: Enable Admin, User, and One-Time Recovery passwords. Admin can reset a User password and create a One-Time recovery password to restore User’s access to data. Brute Force attack protection locks out User or One-Time Recovery passwords upon 10 invalid passwords entered in a row, and crypto-erases the drive if the Admin password is entered incorrectly 10 times in a row.

New Passphrase Mode: Select between Complex or Passphrase password mode. Passphrases can be a numeric PIN, sentence with space characters, list of words, or even lyrics – from 10 to 64 characters long.

Additional Security Features: Reduce failed login attempts and frustration by enabling “eye” button to view password typed. Use virtual keyboard to shield password entry from keyloggers and screenloggers.

Dual Read-Only (Write-Protect) Settings: Avoid malware attacks with a forced Read-Only mode set by Admin for User or a session-based Read-Only mode set by Admin or User.

Leverage Admin role to locally manage drives, ideal for Small and Medium Businesses: Use Admin role to locally manage employee User and One-Time Recovery passwords, recover data access on locked drives, and comply with laws and regulations when forensics are required.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

Capacities: 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Connector: Type-A

Speed: USB 3.2 Gen 1 8 GB – 128 GB: 250 MB/s read, 180 MB/s write 256 GB: 230 MB/s read, 150 MB/s write USB 2.0 8 GB – 256 GB: 30 MB/s read, 20 MB/s write

Dimensions: 77.9 mm x 21.9 mm x 12.0 mm

Waterproof: Up to 4 ft; IEC 60529 IPX8

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 60°C

Storage Temperature: -20°C to 85°C

Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1

Warrant/Support: Limited 5-year warranty, free technical support

Compatible with: Windows 11, 10, 8.1, macOS (v. 10.14.x – 12.x.x)

Source : Kingston

