Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5 Memory

Kingston has introduced its new FURY Beast RGB DDR5 memory this week the first DDR5 module used to break 10,000MT/s featuring RGB lighting effects with a new heat spreader design that provides bright and smooth illumination. The new Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB memory is available in 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB single modules and kits of 2 up to 64 GB, with speeds up to 6000MT/s.

DDR5 Memory

Enhanced lighting with new heatspreader design for brighter and smoother RGB illumination: Game in style by customising the smooth, stunning range of RGB lighting effects using Kingston FURY CTRL2 or the motherboard manufacturer’s software.

Patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology : Vibrant RGB effects light in unison with Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology.

Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified: Advanced pre-optimised timings, speed and voltage for overclocking performance and save new user-customizable profiles utilizing a programmable PMIC.

Qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers: Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence.

Improved stability for overclocking: On-die ECC (ODECC) helps maintain data integrity to sustain ultimate performance while you push the limits!

Plug N Play at 4800MT/s3,4: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB will auto-overclock itself to the highest listed speed allowed by the system BIOS.

Capacities: Singles – 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB Kits of 2 – 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB

Frequencies: 4800MT/s, 5200MT/s, 5600MT/s, 6000MT/s

Latencies: CL38, CL40

Voltage: 1.1 V, 1.25 V, 1.35 V

Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C

Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 42.23 mm x 7.11 mm

“Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB is the perfect solution to customise the style of next-generation DDR5 systems. Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, and qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB lets users build with confidence. With Kingston FURY CTRL2 software, users can choose from a library of preset patterns and effects. Alternatively, users can customise the smooth and vibrant RGB effects to make their system completely unique. All Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB modules feature the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology, which keeps the lighting effects in perfect lockstep.”

“We’re happy to add Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB to our memory lineup,” Iwona Zalewska DRAM business manager, Kingston EMEA. “Now those who want the power of DDR5 along with the fun look of RGB can enjoy both. Plus, with the personal touch of customising the lighting effects users can really take the full gaming experience into their own hands”

Source : Kingston

