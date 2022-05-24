Kingston touchscreen hardware encrypted external SSD

Kingston Digital has this week introduced a new hardware encrypted external SSD designed to help keep your documents and media say from third-party prying eyes. The new SSD is the latest addition to the encrypted lineup, IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD (VP80ES) series of storage and is the companies first OS-independent external SSD with touch-screen and hardware-encryption for data protection.

The Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD is available in capacities of 480 GB, 960 GB, and 1920 GB and comes with a limited three year warranty and free technical support.

“Using Kingston IronKey VP80ES is as innate as unlocking a smartphone and simple drag & drop file transfers. Featuring an intuitive color touch-screen and FIPS 197 certified with XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, VP80ES is designed to protect data while also being user-friendly. The drive is ideal to safeguard against Brute Force attacks and BadUSB with digitally-signed firmware for users from small-to-medium businesses (SMB) to content creators. Its military-grade security measures make it greatly superior over using the internet and Cloud services for securing important company information, documents, or high-res images and videos.”

“Along with its ease of use and hardware encryption, VP80ES offers additional features for data protection, like Multi-Password (Admin/User) Option with PIN/Passphrase modes and Configurable Password Rules. With Admin option, choose between numeric PIN or Passphrase modes, set Configurable Password Rules, or enable extended security options like maximum number of shared password attempts, minimum password length of 6-64 characters, alphanumeric password rules, auto-timeout to lock drive, randomize touch-screen layout and Secure-Erase to ensure maximum protection of your important files. The Admin password can be used to restore data and access should the User password be forgotten. For additional peace of mind, VP80ES’ Brute Force attack protection crypto-erases the drive if the Admin and User passwords are entered incorrectly 15 times in a row by default.”

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD

– FIPS 197 Certified with XTS-AES 256-bit Encryption

– Unique Intuitive Touch-screen

– Multi-Password (Admin/User) Option with PIN/Passphrase modes

– Configurable Password Rules

– Dual Read-Only (Write Protect) Modes for Malware Protection

“Don’t fear forgetting your password, though: with the use of the ‘space’ character it can be easier to remember a passphrase as a list of words, a memorable quote, or lyrics from a favorite song. Otherwise, the PIN pad can be used to unlock VP80ES, just as you would on a mobile device. To reduce failed login attempts and frustration, tap the “eye” button to view the password as entered. VP80ES is bundled with a neoprene travel case and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 adapter cables to easily connect to USB Type-C 2 or Type-A supporting computers and other devices, making it the perfect companion that enables portable productivity and convenience when you need secured data and content on-the-go.”

Source : Kingston Digital

